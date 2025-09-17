I wanted to share a precious metals update following today’s much-anticipated Fed meeting. As expected, the Fed cut rates by a quarter percentage point and projected two more cuts by year-end. Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a weakening labor market, stating, “I can no longer say” that the labor market is “very solid”—marking the first rate cut since December 2024. Because the move was so widely expected, markets didn’t react much, including precious metals. Still, gold and silver remain in strong positions and should benefit from the tailwind of additional cuts ahead.

COMEX gold futures fell just 0.2% today but the breakout from the summer triangle remains intact and still points to a potential move as high as $4,400 based on the measured move principle.

Gold priced in euros, which I closely monitor because it removes the effects of U.S. dollar fluctuations, moved very little after the Fed meeting. Its breakout from the summer trading range remains intact and it is still in a strong position to rise further into the end of the year.