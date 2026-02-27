Two days ago, I published an update checking in on CME Group’s new 1 oz gold futures, which launched a year ago, to see whether they were gaining traction with investors, and I found that they were. Continuing with that theme, today I will review CME Group’s new 100 oz silver futures, which were introduced just a few weeks ago on February 9.

According to CME Group’s official press release, the new 100 oz silver futures were launched to better serve retail investors after silver’s price tripled over the past year, making the standard 5,000 oz silver futures contract, and even the 1,000 oz micro silver futures contract, increasingly cost-prohibitive for smaller traders.

For example, if silver is trading at $90 per ounce, the new 100 oz contract represents $9,000 in notional value. By comparison, the 1,000 oz micro contract represents $90,000 in notional silver, while the standard 5,000 oz contract represents $450,000.

Assuming an 18% margin requirement, a trader would need to post just $1,620 in margin, or collateral, to control $9,000 worth of silver through the new 100 oz contract. For the 1,000 oz micro contract, the required margin would be $16,200, while the full-size 5,000 oz contract would require $81,000 in margin.

For those unfamiliar, one of the main benefits of futures is that they provide leverage, in this case approximately 5.6x. That leverage can amplify returns, meaning a 1% increase in the price of silver would translate into a 5.6% gain on the trader’s margin. Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword and works both ways, magnifying losses just as easily as gains.

Futures are used not only for speculation but also for hedging. For example, an individual investor, hedge fund, or investment firm holding a long-term position in physical silver may not want to sell it, even if they expect a sharp but temporary price correction.

Instead, they can sell silver futures to establish a short position that would profit from the decline and help offset losses on their physical holdings. In this way, futures can act as a form of portfolio insurance, which represents one practical use of silver futures beyond speculation.

Now let’s look at the chart for the new 100 oz silver futures to see the daily trading volume, measured by the number of contracts traded, since its February 9 launch. Monitoring volume is important because it shows how well a financial product is gaining traction and how liquid it is, meaning how easily investors can enter and exit positions. Most traders avoid illiquid markets, as low volume can make it difficult to exit a position quickly without significantly affecting the price.