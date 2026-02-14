After a volatile and confusing week in the financial markets, I’m glad the weekend is here, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. Precious metals and miners fared relatively well considering the selloff that centered on tech stocks and cryptocurrencies and spilled over into the broader markets, wiping out trillions of dollars on Thursday alone.

Thankfully, a benign U.S. CPI inflation report on Friday morning helped the precious metals complex quickly recover much of its losses from Thursday. In this update, I’ll show you where precious metals and miners stand right now and where I see them headed next.