It’s time for a midweek precious metals and miners update to show where they stand after gold declined by 3.57% and silver by 0.77% today. The latest bout of weakness in the precious metals complex was driven by today’s hot U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed prices rising 4.2% year over year in May, the highest in three years, largely due to soaring energy prices stemming from the Iran war that has now been ongoing for the past three and a half months.

Another factor behind today’s weakness in precious metals and the broader financial markets is a re-escalation of the war, which is reducing the odds of a near-term peace deal despite President Trump’s repeated assurances that the conflict is nearing its end. In fact, Trump pledged fresh strikes on Iran after accusing the country of dragging out talks on an interim agreement, sending WTI crude oil up 2.07% and Brent crude oil up 3.79%.

Since the war began in late February, precious metals and crude oil have been trading inversely, as higher energy prices fuel inflation, which in turn reduces the likelihood of rate cuts and increases the odds of rate hikes. Precious metals, along with commodities in general, are sensitive to interest rates due to their status as non-yielding assets, with higher rates typically putting downward pressure on them.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals and the mining sector stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Gold’s decline over the past couple of days pushed it below the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone that formed at major highs and lows since October. This development calls for caution in the short term for those trading, at least until gold finds solid support and the selloff exhausts itself.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Although the short-term trend is clearly down, I view this as a correction within the broader long-term bull market that I believe still has many strong years ahead and will ultimately take gold to $15,000+. While not pleasant, this latest decline is a gift for those still looking to acquire more gold at still relatively cheap prices before it moves much higher in the years ahead.

Now that gold has fallen below the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone, it’s time to identify and monitor the next key support zones to see how it behaves there and whether it can finally find a firm footing.

The next support zone to watch is $3,900 to $4,100, which formed at the lows in October and November 2025 and is the same area gold briefly touched and rebounded from during its war-related selloff in late March. This zone carries added significance because it includes the key psychological $4,000 level, where stop and limit orders tend to cluster, along with significant open interest in the options market.

The next support zone after that is roughly $3,400 to $3,600, which formed around the highs from April to August 2025, and it is the most solid support of them all. I highly doubt gold would fall below that level. For now, however, there is no need to focus that far ahead and instead the priority is the immediate support zone at $3,900 to $4,100.

Moving on to silver, we can see that it has been holding up much better than gold lately, as it has not yet broken through its key $60 to $70 support zone. Of course, my hope is that it continues to hold, but if it does break below, I’ll outline the next key support zones to monitor. For now, however, I want to focus on this zone and see how it behaves here.