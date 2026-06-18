It’s time for a mid-week precious metals update. I waited until the dust settled following Wednesday’s Fed meeting, the first presided over by President Donald Trump’s recently appointed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

There was a tremendous amount of uncertainty heading into the meeting, as Warsh is known for a more direct, terse communication style than previous chairs and has a reputation for being on the hawkish side. That makes the situation puzzling, considering Trump pushed for the removal of prior Chair Jerome Powell over his reluctance to aggressively cut interest rates. It raises questions about the rationale behind this switch.

Though the Fed, as expected, left rates unchanged, Kevin Warsh’s comments were perceived as more hawkish than anticipated, as he emphasized concerns about persistently high prices and stressed his commitment to restoring price stability, signaling a tougher stance on inflation. As a result, U.S. rate hike odds by the end of this year nearly doubled:

The perceived hawkish shift under the new Fed regime also strengthened the U.S. dollar against other major currencies, pushing the U.S. Dollar Index above the key 100 resistance level and marking a breakout from the 96 to 100 range that had contained it over the past year.

Assuming the U.S. Dollar Index breakout holds and remains above 100, it increases the odds of further near-term dollar strength, creating a headwind for precious metals and commodities, which tend to trade inversely with the dollar.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals and the mining sector stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Gold staged a strong rebound last week precisely from the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone after President Donald Trump called off plans for a renewed bombing campaign against Iran, and after he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing a permanent peace deal to end the war between their two nations.

Though gold received a lift from the improving situation with Iran, it failed to break through the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone just overhead and fell back on Wednesday and Thursday following the hawkish Fed meeting, which fueled rate hike expectations and strengthened the U.S. dollar.

As a result, gold is once again trading between the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone, and a break of either zone is needed to provide the next signal. Ideally, I would like to see gold establish a firm base at the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and then stage a sustained breakout above the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone overhead.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Silver also pulled back following the Fed meeting and is now back within the key $60 to $70 support zone. Ideally, I would like to see it establish a firm base within this zone and eventually stage a sustained rebound above it.