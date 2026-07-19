It’s time for a weekend precious metals and miners update. I held off until Sunday to publish this one, as there are more charts than usual and I wanted to cover the rapidly accelerating bust in the semiconductor and AI stock mania and its potential implications for precious metals.

Checking in with energy prices, crude oil, gasoline, and heating oil/diesel all moved higher over the past week as the U.S.-Iran conflict intensified. Refined products such as gasoline and diesel have been rising faster than crude in recent weeks, a dynamic with strong inflationary implications. If these elevated prices persist and the conflict does not ease, it will become a meaningful headwind for the Republican Party heading into the midterm elections this fall.

While rising energy prices have pushed the probability of 2026 U.S. rate hikes to 54%, those odds have declined from 71% following Tuesday and Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected June CPI and PPI inflation reports. However, July inflation is likely to reaccelerate, given the rebound in energy prices so far this month.

As a reminder, precious metals are sensitive to interest rate expectations because they are non-yielding assets, and they received some support over the past week as rate hike odds declined. The next Fed meeting is on July 29, and while rates are expected to remain unchanged, it is a highly anticipated event, with comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the updated dot plot likely to serve as important market-moving catalysts.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Despite a couple of attempts to move lower during the week, gold rebounded on Friday and continues to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone, which is an encouraging sign.

As a reminder, the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone was established by the lows in October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see gold continue to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and rebound from it, with the next hurdle being the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone. A decisive break above that zone would signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

In my Wednesday update, I showed how a triangle pattern had formed in gold over the past month and a half. I believe gold is approaching a sharp move as it breaks out of this formation in one direction or the other, though I am not attempting to predict which way it will go, as I prefer a reactive approach and let the market reveal its direction.

My hope is that gold continuing to hold support, combined with oversold conditions, terrible investor sentiment, weakness in the dollar, and the unwinding of the semiconductor and AI stock mania, which I’ll discuss shortly, will set the stage for an upside breakout. Of course, confirmation is key.

I find it encouraging that gold rebounded off the triangle’s support on Friday, and I would like to see that momentum carry into the coming week, leading to an upside breakout, which I believe would mark the end of the recent weakness and the start of the next leg higher in the bull market.

Zooming in on gold’s 1-hour chart, there have been at least six attempts to break below the triangle’s support near $3,980, but each one failed as buyers stepped in to buy the dip. This repeated inability to break lower indicates that gold has had ample opportunity to continue down but hasn’t, which I take as a sign that selling pressure is becoming exhausted, an encouraging development for gold bulls.

Of course, the situation remains fluid, with surging energy prices, the ongoing Iran conflict, and the upcoming Fed meeting all representing important risks. I would feel much more encouraged if gold can break out to the upside from the triangle with strong volume for additional confirmation.

Similar to gold, silver also rebounded on Friday from the $45 to $55 support zone, which was formed by the highs and lows of October and November 2025, which is encouraging.

Assuming silver continues to hold above the $45 to $55 support zone and continues to rebound, likely in line with the direction of gold’s breakout from its triangle, I would then like to see it break above the $60 to $70 resistance zone to confirm that the correction has run its course. This zone was established by the lows from December through June.

Zooming in on silver’s 1-hour chart, it has clearly been holding above the key $55 support level, despite several attempts to break below it. Each time, buyers stepped in to buy the dip, which may be a sign that selling pressure is becoming exhausted.

After rebounding in late June and early July, platinum has run into resistance at the $1,700 to $2,000 zone, which has developed over the past ten months, and has since pulled back modestly.