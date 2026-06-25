It’s time for a mid-week precious metals and miners update. The complex continues to face pressure under the new Fed regime led by Kevin Warsh, which is being viewed as hawkish. That shift has strengthened the U.S. dollar and weighed on commodities across the board. For now, it is important to keep a close eye on key support zones to gauge where this five-month correction is likely to stabilize and rebound from.

Let’s start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. After breaking below the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone earlier this month and failing to reclaim it following last week’s Fed meeting, gold has now moved into the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone that formed at the lows in October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone hold, but if it doesn’t, the next zone at $3,400 to $3,600, which formed at last summer’s highs, would come into play. For now, though, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

On Wednesday, silver broke below the $60 to $70 support zone that had formed over the past seven months, underscoring the need for added caution in the short term for those trading.

The next support zone now comes into play at $45 to $55, which was established by the highs and lows in October and November 2025, and ideally I would like to see silver find firmer footing here and stage a recovery from this zone.

Over the past couple of days, platinum broke below its $1,700 to $2,000 support zone, bringing the $1,300 to $1,500 support zone into play, which was formed at last summer’s highs and lows.