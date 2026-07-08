It’s time for a midweek precious metals and miners update. After a brief rebound late last week, the precious metals complex has moved lower over the past few days, largely due to the latest escalation between the U.S. and Iran, with American forces launching another round of strikes in response to Tehran’s attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

After a few weeks of relative calm and optimism around a potential lasting ceasefire, the latest flare-up has shifted the tone dramatically. President Donald Trump signaled he may no longer pursue a deal with Iran and declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire effectively over. He also revoked temporary waivers that had allowed Iran to sell oil and warned of another wave of strikes on Wednesday night, which have already begun.

Crude oil responded swiftly to the latest flare-up, with light sweet crude rising roughly $6 per barrel and Brent crude gaining about $7, bringing both close to $80. Even so, prices remain surprisingly low given the ongoing risks and the fact that global oil inventories are at dangerously low levels.

The latest spike in oil prices has pushed year-end U.S. rate hike odds higher, rising from 48% to 61% and reversing much of the progress made over the past couple of weeks, when weak U.S. employment data and benign comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh had helped ease concerns about a more hawkish Fed stance.

Since the U.S.-Iran conflict began four months ago, oil and precious metals have largely traded inversely with each other. Higher oil prices lift inflation expectations, which in turn push interest rate expectations higher and weigh on non-yielding precious metals.

In addition, rising interest rate expectations tend to strengthen the U.S. dollar against other currencies, which puts downward pressure on precious metals and other commodities since they are priced globally in dollars.

If your head is spinning from the back-and-forth in the U.S.-Iran conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz seemingly opening and closing by the day and repeated claims that the war is nearly over only for tensions to flare up again, you are not alone. The financial markets have been whipsawed by practically every headline and Trump tweet, creating a high degree of uncertainty and frustration.

The extreme uncertainty of the past couple of years — not just from the U.S.-Iran conflict, but also tariffs, attacks on Fed leadership, and even the attempted takeover of Greenland — is clearly reflected in the U.S. Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, which is currently running at roughly three times its average over the past four decades.

In other words, this is genuinely a highly confusing and erratic environment, which helps explain why financial markets, including precious metals, have been gyrating so wildly.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. After rebounding off the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone late last week, the latest Iran flare-up has erased much of those gains. Even so, gold is still holding that support zone for now, which is an encouraging sign if it continues to do so.

As a reminder, the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone was established by the lows in October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see gold hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and rebound from it, with the next hurdle being the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone. A decisive break above that zone would signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Moving on to silver, it recently ran into resistance at the $60 to $70 zone, which was established by the lows from December through June. It has since pulled back and is now trading just above the $45 to $55 support zone, which was formed by the highs and lows of October and November 2025.