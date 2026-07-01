It’s time for a mid-week precious metals and miners update. The precious metals complex has stabilized over the past few days and saw a modest rebound today following a weak U.S. private jobs report, which showed a gain of just 98,000 jobs in June versus expectations of 120,000.

In addition, in a closely watched speech, new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation but noted that inflation risks have eased in recent weeks. That helped lift precious metals early in the session, though they gave back some of those gains as the day progressed, which is not surprising given the holiday-shortened week in the U.S. and the resulting thin trading conditions.

The next major potential catalyst for the markets, including precious metals, is Thursday morning’s U.S. June jobs report, which is expected to show the economy added around 115,000 jobs. That said, the Fed is currently less focused on employment and far more concerned with inflation when making policy decisions, making the next Consumer Price Index report on July 14 particularly important to watch.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. After breaking below the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone in early June, gold is now trading within the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone formed by the lows of October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see gold hold the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and rebound from it, with the $4,300 to $4,600 zone now serving as key resistance that must be broken decisively to confirm the recent weakness has run its course. I will be watching closely how gold reacts to Thursday’s U.S. jobs report, which has strong potential to act as a catalyst for the next move.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Early last week, silver broke below the $60 to $70 support zone that had formed over the past seven months, putting the $45 to $55 support zone, established by the highs and lows in October and November 2025, into play.

Since then, silver has held above the $45 to $55 support zone and rebounded modestly. The $60 to $70 zone now stands as key resistance overhead and must be cleared decisively to confirm that the recent weakness is behind us. As with gold, I am watching to see whether Thursday’s jobs report acts as a catalyst for the next move.

Early last week, platinum broke below its $1,700 to $2,000 support zone, bringing the $1,300 to $1,500 support zone into play, which was formed at last summer’s highs and lows.

Since then, platinum has been trading between the $1,300 to $1,500 support zone and the $1,700 to $2,000 zone, which now stands as critical resistance overhead that must be cleared to negate the recent breakdown.