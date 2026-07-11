It’s time for a weekend precious metals and miners update. After a sharp selloff on Wednesday driven by renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, which sent oil prices higher and lifted inflation and rate hike expectations, the situation eased somewhat into the end of the week. As a result, oil pulled back modestly, allowing the precious metals complex to stage a partial rebound.

After spiking roughly $8 per barrel on Tuesday and Wednesday, light crude oil pulled back by about $5 per barrel on Thursday and Friday:

The late-week pullback in oil helped ease 2026 Fed rate hike expectations from a midweek peak of 61% to around 54%, providing some support for a rebound in precious metals, which are non-yielding assets and therefore sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations:

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Gold continues to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone, including rebounding from it after Wednesday’s pullback, which is an encouraging sign.

As a reminder, the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone was established by the lows in October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see gold continue to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and rebound from it, with the next hurdle being the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone. A decisive break above that zone would signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Silver also continues to hold above the $45 to $55 support zone, which was formed by the highs and lows of October and November 2025, which is encouraging.

After rebounding from Wednesday’s Iran-related selloff, silver is once again challenging the $60 to $70 resistance zone. I would like to see it break above that zone to confirm that the correction has run its course. This zone was established by the lows from December through June.

Alongside gold and silver, platinum rebounded from Wednesday’s pullback and continues to trade between the $1,300 to $1,500 support zone formed last summer and the $1,700 to $2,000 resistance zone overhead, which has developed over the past ten months.