It’s that time of the week again when we take a look at where precious metals and mining stocks stand from a technical analysis perspective. The past week has brought heightened uncertainty following the joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, which has buffeted financial markets, including precious metals. The good news is that precious metals are holding their ground and appear to be stabilizing, setting up another opportunity to continue their rally soon, as we will see in the charts.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the broader precious metals complex. After an initial rise on Monday, gold fell sharply on Tuesday, dropping 4.43% as it was caught up in a broad-based financial market liquidation that pulled down nearly every asset class except crude oil and the U.S. dollar. That reaction is not particularly surprising after a shock of this magnitude. In times like these, investors often sell whatever they can and scramble for cash, sometimes temporarily throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

The good news is that gold stabilized after Tuesday’s shock and has begun to recover. On Friday, it surged $88 per ounce, or 1.73%, after a shockingly weak U.S. February jobs report showed a loss of 92,000 jobs instead of the expected gain of 50,000.

Despite the short-term volatility, gold is currently in a strong uptrend, as confirmed by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average. That uptrend creates a clear positive bias to the upside, with pullbacks and corrections tending to be short lived.

To learn more about this type of analysis, I recommend reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

The current precious metals bull market is only two years old. Historically, these cycles last an average of thirteen years, and I expect this one to meet or exceed that duration, as I explained in a recent must-read report. With gold still early in its cycle, short-term pullbacks are nothing to worry about. Gold, and silver by extension, still has much further to rise before this secular bull market has run its course.

I also want to highlight something interesting on gold’s one-hour intraday chart. Gold appears to have formed a triangle pattern after Tuesday’s Iran-related shock and broke out of it on Friday. That breakout suggests the pullback may be over and that near-term momentum is turning back to the upside as safe-haven demand returns.