It’s time for a midweek precious metals and miners update. This has already been an action-packed week, and it’s only halfway over, with one of the most highly anticipated Fed meetings in years taking place today alongside ongoing developments in the U.S.–Iran conflict.

All things considered, precious metals, while fairly flat in recent weeks, have held their ground well in the face of potentially disruptive catalysts, as I’ll show in the charting portion of this update.

Today’s Fed meeting has overshadowed the U.S.–Iran headlines in recent days, and as largely expected, though not a certainty, the Fed held rates steady at 3.50% to 3.75%, where they have remained since January. The committee made no changes to its policy statement, reaffirmed that inflation remains elevated due to rising energy prices tied to the Middle East conflict, and reiterated its commitment to delivering price stability.

Precious metals breathed a sigh of relief, with spot gold rising $37.67 per ounce, or just under 1%, and spot silver gaining $0.51 per ounce, also just under 1%. Meanwhile, the stock market continued to sell off, with the S&P 500 down 1.77%, the Dow falling 2.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.51%.

Energy prices remain persistently high, though they dropped early in the week after President Trump paused his bombing campaign on Iran over the weekend following nearly two weeks of sustained nightly strikes in an effort to restart peace talks.

However, tensions quickly flared again after Iran targeted American forces in the Middle East with ballistic missiles, sending energy prices surging once more and prompting Trump to say, “We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating.”

While crude oil has rebounded throughout July, even more concerning is the persistently high cost of refined products such as gasoline and heating oil/diesel, which have a far greater impact on inflation and consumer psychology. These elevated prices are being driven by disruptions to critical energy infrastructure in the Middle East due to the war, as well as Russia’s diesel export ban.

The surge in energy prices in recent months has steadily pushed up 2026 Fed rate hike expectations, though after today’s meeting those odds fell from yesterday’s high of 78% to 63%. There are three Fed meetings remaining this year in September, October, and December, so all eyes will be on how energy prices and inflation evolve in the months ahead. In the near term, the June PCE report, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will be released Thursday morning and has strong potential to move the markets.

While higher interest rate expectations typically put downward pressure on precious metals, since they do not earn a yield, they have held up quite well in spite of that. This resilience suggests that a great deal of pessimism has already been priced in, and I would argue far too excessively, which could set the stage for a sharp rebound if the technical breakouts I discuss next materialize.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Early last week, gold broke out of a triangle pattern that many bearish commentators had expected to resolve to the downside, with calls for a move well into the $3,000s. Instead, the opposite occurred, which I view as a clear win.

The breakout remains valid, although there has not yet been much upside follow-through, which could still lie ahead, with the upcoming PCE report serving as a potential catalyst.

It’s also important to remember that we are in the heart of summer, when trading volume is light and conditions are thin as much of Wall Street is in vacation mode, so there is not much “juice” right now to push precious metals significantly higher, though will change as we move into September.

Gold continues to hold its $3,900 to $4,100 support zone, which formed at the lows in October and November 2025, and I want to see it decisively push above that zone as further confirmation of strength and the triangle breakout.

Assuming gold can push decisively above the $3,900 to $4,100 zone, I then want to see it clear the next hurdle at $4,300 to $4,600. A strong break above that zone would be a strong signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Silver has also been holding its ground in recent weeks amid the geopolitical turmoil, and its breakout from the triangle last week remains intact. I am now looking for further bullish confirmation in the form of a move above the $60 to $70 resistance zone just overhead, which would allow the rebound to fully gain traction and signal that the correction is over. As mentioned earlier, it may require trading volume to pick up after the summer for that to occur.

Platinum is still in a holding pattern between its $1,300 to $1,500 support zone and the $1,700 to $2,000 resistance zone.