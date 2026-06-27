It’s time for a weekend precious metals and miners update. The precious metals complex staged a modest rebound on Thursday and Friday, helped by Thursday’s U.S. PCE inflation report, which came in in line to slightly below expectations while still rising at a 3.4% annual rate, as well as a better-than-expected University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading that showed a decline in inflation expectations from the prior month.

Also helping the precious metals complex were falling oil prices, which gave Treasuries a lift and pushed yields lower, leading to a modest pullback in the U.S. Dollar Index. That said, tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated after markets closed, with both sides trading strikes, highlighting how fragile the current peace arrangement is. As a result, it remains to be seen how markets—particularly energy—will react when they reopen on Sunday evening.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. After breaking below the $4,300 to $4,600 support zone earlier this month, gold began to rebound by the end of the week from the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone, an encouraging development that I would like to see continue with further upside momentum.

The $4,300 to $4,600 zone now stands as key resistance overhead and must be broken decisively to confirm that the recent weakness has run its course.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Earlier in the week, silver broke below the $60 to $70 support zone that had formed over the past seven months, putting the $45 to $55 support zone, established by the highs and lows in October and November 2025, into play.

By the end of the week, silver began to bounce from that support zone, which is an encouraging sign, but more work is needed to fully negate the recent breakdown. The $60 to $70 zone now stands as key resistance overhead and must be cleared decisively to confirm that the recent weakness is behind us.

Earlier in the week, platinum broke below its $1,700 to $2,000 support zone, bringing the $1,300 to $1,500 support zone into play, which was formed at last summer’s highs and lows.