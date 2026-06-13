It’s time for another precious metals and miners update following a sharp rebound in the complex on Thursday and Friday from the key support zones I highlighted in my Wednesday update. The catalyst for the move was President Trump calling off plans to ramp up attacks on Iran, which triggered a pullback in oil and the U.S. dollar and provided much-needed relief for precious metals.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals and the mining sector stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. After a sharp decline at the start of the week, gold found support precisely at the $3,900 to $4,100 zone, echoing its behavior in late March and leading to a bounce in the final two days of the week.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

I’m encouraged to see this bounce in gold, and I would like to see this support hold and, ideally, for gold to reclaim the $4,300 to $4,600 zone it fell below earlier in the week. That zone has now become resistance, and a breakout above it would be a clear sign of strength.

Right now, gold is essentially trading between these two zones, making it important to watch how price action develops from here. Iran-related developments, along with this week’s Fed meeting, are likely to be the key catalysts that determine the next move.

This meeting is particularly important as it is the first under new Chair Kevin Warsh, and investors are closely watching his comments, even though interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged.

Moving on to silver, we can see that it has staged a solid bounce from within the key $60 to $70 support zone. The most favorable scenario would be for it to break decisively above this zone, which would set the stage for another rally phase.