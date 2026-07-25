It’s time for a weekend precious metals and miners update. This was another volatile week driven by the Iran war, which escalated further as the U.S. carried out near-nightly strikes and the conflict spread to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels are threatening to blockade oil shipments, following a similar playbook to Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy prices continued to rise, with light crude up 9.18%, gasoline nearly 2%, and heating oil/diesel up 4%, though they were even higher on Thursday before easing somewhat on Friday after Pakistan sought to restart peace talks. As a result, higher inflation expectations pushed U.S. Treasury yields to their highest levels in three years, with the 30-year yield reaching 5.16%.

The chart below shows the sharp rebound in energy prices after peace talks between the U.S. and Iran all but failed and the war re-escalated. Of particular concern is the persistently high prices of refined products like gasoline and heating oil/diesel, which didn’t decline as much as crude during the now-failed talks in June and have a much greater impact on inflation and consumer psychology.

The worsening situation in the Iran war, and the resulting surge in energy prices, pushed 2026 U.S. Fed rate hike expectations up to 73%, from as low as 51% just last week after June CPI and PPI inflation data came in cooler than expected.

Higher interest rate expectations tend to put short-term pressure on precious metals, which do not earn any yield (not that I view that as a negative, as they excel as a hedge against monetary debasement and crisis, which I firmly believe lies ahead).

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Despite a rough week marked by surging energy prices, rising inflation expectations, a stronger U.S. dollar, higher bond yields, and increasing rate hike expectations, gold held its ground and still managed to rise 1.35%. While that may not seem overly impressive at first glance, it’s actually quite notable given the backdrop, and may be a sign that gold is starting to tune out those headwinds.

As I showed on Tuesday, gold broke out of its triangle pattern to the upside, which I view as a victory, especially with many pessimistic commentators calling for a downside break that would have sent gold deep into the $3,000s.

And despite gold’s pullback on Thursday amid the new risk of a Houthi blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the resulting spike in energy prices, it rebounded on Friday, meaning the breakout from the triangle pattern remains intact, as I’ll show in more detail shortly.

Gold continues to hold its $3,900 to $4,100 support zone, which formed at the lows in October and November 2025, and I want to see it decisively push above that zone as further confirmation of strength and the triangle breakout.

Assuming gold can push decisively above the $3,900 to $4,100 zone, I then want to see it clear the next hurdle at $4,300 to $4,600. A strong break above that zone would be a strong signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Another point to keep in mind for gold and precious metals right now is that we’re deep in the dog days of summer, and trading volume is very low and thin as much of Wall Street is in vacation mode, in the Hamptons or at the beach. As a result, it may take until after the summer for volume to return and support a sustained rally. It’s important to remember that volume is the lifeblood of the markets.

Taking a closer look at gold’s breakout from the triangle pattern, it broke out on Tuesday, extended the move on Wednesday, pulled back on Thursday (thanks, Houthi rebels!), and then recovered slightly on Friday.

While Thursday’s setback was frustrating, the reality is that the breakout from this triangle pattern remains intact and valid, which is encouraging. However, as I’ve been saying, there is still significant resistance overhead that needs to be cleared for this nascent rebound to gain real traction and become sustainable.

Moving on to silver, we can see it rose nearly 5% during this challenging week, and despite Thursday’s setback, the breakout from the triangle pattern remains fully intact. I would much rather be in this position than facing a downside break, which is what many bearish commentators were expecting.