It’s time for a weekend precious metals and miners update. The precious metals complex rebounded sharply at the end of the week following Thursday morning’s weak jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy added just 57,000 jobs versus expectations of 113,000, easing fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes in the coming meetings. On Friday, financial markets were largely closed or closed early for the three-day Independence Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

The recent positive turn in the precious metals complex was also supported earlier by a closely watched speech on Wednesday in which new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to fighting inflation while noting that inflation risks have eased in recent weeks. Further support came from Wednesday’s weak U.S. private jobs report, which showed a gain of just 98,000 jobs in June versus expectations of 120,000.

The next potentially market-moving event is Wednesday afternoon’s release of the minutes from the Fed’s June 17 FOMC meeting, which will provide investors with additional insight into the decision-making process and discussions from that meeting, when rates were left unchanged. This will be of particular interest to investors seeking a clearer understanding of Kevin Warsh’s unique approach, which remains a major unknown.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Toward the end of the week, gold rebounded by roughly $200 an ounce, or about 5%, to close just under $4,200. This rebound came right off the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone I’ve been highlighting, which formed at the lows of October and November 2025.

The next hurdle for gold is the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone, which must be broken decisively to confirm that the recent weakness has run its course. This zone was formed over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Lending further support to gold’s recent rebound is news from the World Gold Council that, while notoriously fickle retail investors have temporarily soured on gold in recent months, central banks have continued to buy aggressively, stepping up purchases to a net 41 metric tonnes in May.

Central banks have been on a sustained buying spree over the past half decade as they diversify away from fiat currencies, which continue to be debased through the relentless expansion of the money supply.

Moving on to silver, it rose approximately $8 an ounce, or about 15%, last week to just under $63, rebounding off the $45 to $55 support zone that formed at the highs and lows of October and November 2025.

Silver is now back within its $60 to $70 resistance zone, which formed at the lows from December through June, an encouraging development. The next step is a decisive breakout above this zone to confirm that the correction has run its course and that silver is positioned to resume its bull market toward new all-time highs.