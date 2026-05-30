It’s time for another technical update on precious metals and mining stocks. Last week began with another flush lower in the precious metals complex amid doubts and concerns surrounding a U.S.–Iran peace deal, but it ended on a much stronger note with a rebound from deeply oversold levels, driven by a better-than-expected U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report on Thursday and news that the U.S. and Iran have reached a deal, now awaiting President Trump’s final approval.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the overall precious metals complex. Although we are now four months into the multi-wave correction that began in late January, gold’s uptrend remains fully intact, as confirmed by the upward slope of the 200-day moving average. This means that despite the deeply negative investor sentiment, gold’s technical bias is still to the upside.

Over the past two weeks, gold reached deeply oversold levels according to the Williams %R indicator, and in an uptrend, that condition often serves as a signal that a rebound is ahead. Notably, the same setup occurred in March and April, after which gold staged rebounds.

As of Thursday and Friday, that rebound has begun, and I’m looking for follow-through in the coming week. However, it’s important to recognize that this market is heavily driven by Iran-related developments and is therefore highly volatile and choppy. Approval of a peace deal by President Trump would likely serve as a catalyst for a sharp move higher in the precious metals complex, but for now, it’s a waiting game.

To better understand today’s analysis, I recommend reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

As a reminder, I believe gold is only about two years into a secular, or long-term, bull market that I expect to last at least a decade based on historical trends (learn more).

In my recent technical updates, I’ve also monitoring gold’s support zone between approximately $4,300 and $4,600, which formed at key peaks and lows over the past eight months.

Ideally, I would like to see gold hold above that zone and rally from there, and Thursday and Friday’s rebound from oversold levels may mark the start of that move.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

Like gold, silver remains in an uptrend, as confirmed by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average, despite the correction since late January.