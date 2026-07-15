It’s time for a midweek precious metals update. After a weak start to the week driven by further escalation in the Iran war and a spike in energy prices, the precious metals complex has stabilized and rebounded over the past two days. This improvement follows cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation reports and the conclusion of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s congressional testimony, which did not unsettle markets.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, released Tuesday morning, came in at 3.5% annualized, below the 3.8% expected. On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to expectations for a 0.2% decline. It is worth noting that these figures were heavily influenced by the sharp drop in energy prices during June, which have since rebounded in July, indicating that inflation is likely to pick up again in the next report.

The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for June, a measure of wholesale costs released Wednesday morning, also came in below expectations at 5.5% annualized. This softer reading was largely driven by the decline in energy prices during June, which have since rebounded in July following the re-escalation of the Iran conflict.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh concluded his two-day testimony before Congress, reiterating his tough stance on inflation while offering little in the way of new information beyond his prior remarks. Overall, his appearance was viewed by markets as credible, measured, and professional, with no surprises that unsettled investors.

Energy prices have continued to climb since the re-escalation of the war with Iran last week, with refined products such as gasoline and heating oil/diesel rising even faster than crude oil itself. This reflects ongoing dislocations in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

The persistently high and rising prices of refined energy products are of particular concern for inflation, and their full impact should become clearer when the July data is released next month. With refined products trading at unusually wide premiums to crude oil, known as the “crack spread,” refiners are operating at full tilt to capitalize on these elevated margins. As a result, stocks such as Valero Energy have been among the market’s strongest performers in recent weeks.

Despite the renewed rise in energy prices, the weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation reports, CPI and PPI, pushed 2026 Fed rate hike expectations sharply lower, from a Monday peak of 71% to around 51%. This shift drove a notable pullback in the U.S. dollar and a rebound in precious metals, which are highly sensitive to interest rate expectations as non-yielding assets.

Now let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold, which leads the overall complex. Gold continues to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and has staged several modest rebounds from it in recent weeks, though without sustained upside follow-through so far. Still, as long as gold remains above this support zone, that is an encouraging sign.

As a reminder, the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone was established by the lows in October and November 2025.

Ideally, I would like to see gold continue to hold above the $3,900 to $4,100 support zone and rebound from it, with the next hurdle being the $4,300 to $4,600 resistance zone. A decisive break above that zone would signal that the recent weakness has run its course. This resistance was established over a nine-month period by the highs and lows from October through June.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1 and Part 2).

I also want to point out that gold’s price action over the past month, combined with declining volatility, has formed a triangle pattern. There is a good chance that the breakout from this formation (in one direction or another) will determine gold’s next major move.

I won’t attempt to predict which direction gold will break out from this formation, as I prefer a reactive rather than predictive approach and let the market dictate the next move. That said, my hope is that continued support holding, oversold conditions, terrible investor sentiment, and the recent sharp pullback in the dollar, which I’ll discuss shortly, could set the stage for an upside breakout. Of course, confirmation is essential.

Silver also continues to hold above the $45 to $55 support zone, which was formed by the highs and lows of October and November 2025, which is encouraging.