Over the past couple of weeks, silver has been trading in a highly volatile manner, bouncing between $70 and $83 with large daily swings of $5 to $7, which has left many investors feeling confused and frustrated. This recent pause is not surprising, however, considering silver surged from $47 in early November to a recent high of $83, especially since it also reached the $72 price target I set on November 20th.

The reasons for the pause in silver’s rally include a natural breather following its strong run-up, low-volume trading conditions during the holidays, the CME exchange’s margin hikes, and the upcoming rebalancing of the Bloomberg Commodities Index, which, as I explained a few days ago, is nothing to worry about.

While many silver investors are confused and frustrated by the recent erratic price action, the truth is that silver appears to be forming a powerful bullish chart pattern known as an ascending triangle. This pattern typically signals a continuation of the rally and points to much further gains, assuming a decisive breakout occurs with strong volume (click here to learn why volume is so critical during breakouts).

An ascending triangle pattern is shown in the diagram I created below. These patterns are formed when an asset bounces around in a sideways manner after a strong rally. Each peak within the pattern occurs at the same price level, while each low occurs at an increasingly higher price. This is critical information because it means that demand, or buyers, are becoming more aggressive in buying each dip. This process continues over time until the asset breaks above the horizontal resistance level and continues the rally that led into the pattern in the first place.

Silver’s explosive rally over the past month and a half began after a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern, which I pointed out on November 20th, as shown in the chart below.