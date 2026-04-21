Last week, I published an update reviewing my proprietary indicator—the Synthetic Silver Price Index (SSPI)—to assess its outlook on silver. It confirmed that silver’s uptrend and broader bull market remain intact despite the correction that began in late January. Since copper is one of the two components of the SSPI due to its strong influence and correlation with silver prices, today’s update takes a closer look at a bullish setup in copper and its implications for silver.

In last week’s update, I showed how copper broke out of an ascending triangle pattern a few months ago, marking the beginning of a bull market. That bullish signal remains fully intact despite the recent Iran war–related turbulence. Due to their close correlation, I also view copper’s breakout as further confirmation that silver is in a powerful bull market of its own, with many years still ahead.

I want to note that in the prior chart, I used London Metal Exchange (LME) copper futures rather than the more commonly referenced COMEX futures in the U.S. This is because the Trump administration’s confusing July 2025 tariff rollout caused the COMEX contract to first surge and then plunge, distorting the chart (as you can see below) and making it harder to analyze. As a result, I shifted my focus to LME copper futures.

The LME copper futures contract is quoted in U.S. dollars per metric tonne, while the COMEX copper futures contract is quoted in U.S. dollars per pound.

While I have focused more on the London Metal Exchange copper contract for my analyses since last summer, I want to share an exciting setup I’m seeing in the more widely followed COMEX copper futures that has very bullish implications for both copper and silver once it plays out, which is likely soon.