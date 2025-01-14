As you may have noticed, I’m a big fan of unconventional economic and technical indicators, and I’m always excited to discover new ones. Along with creating my own indicators, I also learn from others and share them—with proper attribution, of course. Today, I want to bring your attention to the silver-to-sugar ratio, which is currently showing an intriguing chart pattern and breakout. This insight comes from a commodities investor I follow on X, known as ‘TheHappyHawaiian.’

Most investors are familiar with standard price charts for stocks, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, but far fewer are acquainted with ratio charts, which compare one asset to another to determine relative price performance. Ratio charts are helpful for assessing whether a commodity like silver is strengthening relative to other commodities, rather than just fiat currencies like the dollar or euro. For instance, if silver is rising faster than other commodities, it demonstrates high relative strength—an indication that further gains may be on the horizon.

As TheHappyHawaiian has highlighted over the past several months, the silver-to-sugar ratio has been forming a bull flag chart pattern since spring 2024. This pattern emerged as silver consolidated following a strong rally earlier in the year—a phase that frustrated many silver investors anticipating an even stronger performance. The good news is that the silver-to-sugar ratio is now breaking out of its bull flag, signaling a bullish outlook for silver.

TheHappyHawaiian has also highlighted a long-term logarithmic chart of the silver-to-sugar ratio spanning two decades, revealing a clearly defined channel pattern. Historically, the ratio hitting the upper boundary of this channel has aligned with major peaks in silver prices, while reaching the lower boundary has marked significant lows. The encouraging news is that, based on the ratio’s current position within the channel, silver is far from a potential top—at least according to this historical relationship.