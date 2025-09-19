Those who are familiar with this newsletter, The Bubble Bubble Report, likely know that I take a top-down macro approach rather than a bottom-up stock-picking one. That is largely because, as a 2008 college graduate, I came of age in a market environment that was, and still is, extremely overvalued during a period of unprecedented stimulus from the Fed and other central banks, including zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) and quantitative easing (QE). As a result, classic value investing opportunities have become scarce.

In addition, much of the financial market and individual stocks have become highly correlated, rising and falling based on expectations of further Fed stimulus rather than underlying fundamentals, which is very unfortunate. As a result, I learned to view markets from a macro perspective rather than geeking out on the minutiae found in annual and quarterly reports.

But this macro approach has also proven highly effective, allowing me to foresee the bull markets in gold, silver, and mining stocks, to name a few. It also enables me to analyze virtually any financial market or asset class, not just precious metals. And by taking a top-down, general-to-specific approach, I can also hone in on individual stocks that demonstrate strong relative strength and have compelling fundamental backdrops.

Back on June 26th, I published a detailed report on my favorite junior silver miner, Apollo Silver (U.S. symbol: APGOD, Canadian symbol: APGO.v), and outlined all the reasons I believed it was poised to thrive in the near future. And thrive it has—doubling in just the two and a half months since that report was released. Today, I’m going to provide an update.

In addition to benefiting from the newly awakening bull markets in both silver and mining stocks, Apollo Silver has surged higher on a series of exciting developments. These include expanding the team at its flagship Calico Silver Project in San Bernardino County, California, engaging a marketing and public relations firm, entering into an investor relations agreement with Matthews Investments, increasing its estimated silver reserves by 14% to 125 million troy ounces at the Calico Silver Project, and announcing a share consolidation on the basis of five pre-consolidation shares for every one post-consolidation share.

You can see from the chart of Apollo Silver that it has performed exceptionally well since I published my report, doubling in value in just two and a half months. I said in my report that I believed Apollo was poised for a strong rebound from its temporary pullback. It was clearly oversold within a confirmed uptrend, and sure enough, it did exactly what I anticipated. That said, even I didn’t necessarily expect it to double quite that quickly!

(Note: All Apollo Silver prices shown in these charts are in Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars.)

As far as where Apollo Silver stands technically, it is currently in a strong position and remains in a confirmed uptrend, as indicated by its rising 200-day moving average. For more context, I recommend reading my recent tutorial on how to identify and trade with the trend. With that in mind, my focus remains entirely on the upside and positive developments. As the old trading adage says, “let your winners run.”

No doubt, many amateur investors are probably panicking, thinking the stock is “too high” or overbought, but I firmly disagree. That kind of short-sighted thinking often causes them to sell their winners too early, only to watch them continue rising without them. Apollo Silver is behaving exactly as a strong stock should and serves as a textbook example of a great trade.

For those already in the position with a significant profit cushion, I believe the best course of action is to simply let the trade continue to blossom. However, for those not currently in the trade, I don’t believe it’s a good idea to chase it here, as the price is quite extended from the last breakout point around C$2.20. More attractive reward-to-risk opportunities will likely appear when future consolidations develop.

Now let’s take a look at Apollo Silver’s weekly chart to assess where it stands in the longer term, where it is likely headed next, and the key price targets to watch. The next immediate price target I am watching is the C$5.00 to C$5.50 resistance zone, which formed around a cluster of previous highs at those levels. There is a strong probability that Apollo will make a move toward that zone next. If it breaks above that zone, the next price target to watch is the C$8.00 to C$8.50 resistance zone.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).