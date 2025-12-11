After publishing several updates on gold and silver recently, I wanted to share a quick update on platinum and palladium following requests from subscribers seeking insight on where they stand. As with gold and silver, I’m also bullish on platinum and palladium, and I recommend reading my linked reports for additional context regarding today’s update.

Starting with platinum, it’s clear the metal is still consolidating after its mid-October peak and remains range-bound between the $1,480 to $1,520 support zone and the $1,720 to $1,760 resistance zone. For simplicity, I didn’t include volume on today’s chart, but I’m watching for a high-volume breakout above the $1,720 to $1,760 resistance zone to confirm the next leg of platinum’s bull market, which I believe is likely to happen fairly soon.

Also worth noting: on November 28th, platinum broke out of its triangle pattern, which is an encouraging sign, but the move occurred on low volume, so I view it as a preliminary breakout. In general, breakouts above horizontal resistance levels or zones like $1,720 to $1,760 are more meaningful and reliable than those above diagonal resistance, such as the top of a triangle pattern.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2). In addition, to understand why strong volume is important for confirming breakouts, check out my recent tutorial.