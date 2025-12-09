After several updates on gold, it’s time to turn our attention to silver. Everything I’m seeing indicates that silver is in a strong technical position following its breakout on the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, based on the messages I’ve received and what I’m seeing on social media, retail investor sentiment appears unusually pessimistic and anxious. That’s especially ironic given that silver is only 2.5% below its all-time high, which it reached this past Friday. From a contrarian standpoint, I see that as bullish. In this update, I’ll show you where silver currently stands, why the technicals remain strong, and why there’s no reason for concern.

Let’s start with COMEX silver futures. In October and November, silver formed an ascending triangle pattern, which it broke out of in a decisive manner on Friday, November 28th. What’s notable is that the breakout occurred on strong volume, which is exactly what you want to see, as I explained in my tutorial a few days ago.

Since its breakout, silver has paused to catch its breath, which is completely normal behavior after such a sharp spike, especially with the big December Fed meeting coming up this Wednesday. The Fed is expected to cut rates by another 25 basis points. This pause is not limited to silver. Financial markets across the board are experiencing a similar pause, as investors and traders typically do not make big moves ahead of Fed meetings and prefer to take a wait-and-see approach.

Interestingly, this pause in silver appears to be forming a bull flag, which indicates the potential for another sharp move higher, assuming it breaks out with strong volume for confirmation. Contrary to the prevailing pessimism among retail traders, this pause is likely a bullish development. However, it still needs to be confirmed, and I take a reactive rather than predictive approach.

As with larger triangles, bull flags can be used to project a price target following a breakout, using a principle known as the measured move. In this case, the move leading into the pattern was $12. When projected upward from the top of the pattern at $60, it gives a price target of $72.

It’s worth noting that this $72 projection is the exact same one I determined weeks ago based on the October–November ascending triangle pattern. I don’t believe that’s a coincidence but rather a confirmation. The financial markets often work in that mysterious way, and it’s not completely clear why, but it is quite fascinating.

Next, let’s take a look at silver priced in euros, which I often like to monitor because it removes the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations and reveals silver’s underlying strength.