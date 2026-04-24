Ever since calling for silver’s major bull market two years ago, when it was just $28 (now $76), my target has been for it to surge to at least $300 to $500 over the course of this secular bull market, which I believe still has many years left.

While many view that target as overly ambitious, Bank of America has stirred significant attention this week with a new projection for silver to soar to $135 to as high as $309 in 2026, this year, not years down the line. In this update, I want to examine the basis for their call and how realistic it is.

Bank of America’s aggressive silver price target is based on the gold-to-silver price ratio, which it expects to decline significantly from current levels as silver outperforms gold, a typical dynamic in precious metals bull markets. The ratio currently stands at 62, but the bank sees it falling to around 32 to match the 2011 low, and in a more bullish scenario, as low as 14 to match the 1980 low.

Assuming gold ends the year at $4,320, a level the bank used for a conservative estimate (with prices currently around $4,700), a gold-to-silver ratio of 32, the 2011 low, implies a silver price of about $135, while a ratio of 14, the 1980 low, yields the $309 figure.

I must note that over the course of this secular bull market I expect gold to hit at least $15,000 to $20,000 an ounce, so assuming gold at $15,000 an ounce, that implies silver at $469 using the 2011 ratio and a whopping $1,071 using the more aggressive 1980 ratio. While that may sound absurd, it is not, given the impending global debt crisis and the coming failure of fiat money worldwide.