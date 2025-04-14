Since last fall, I’ve been advancing a theory that China’s aggressive futures traders—who were behind gold’s initial $400 breakout one year ago that launched this bull market—would soon reassert themselves and help drive gold from around $2,500 to $3,000 and beyond. I first laid out this thesis in September, then again in February, and most recently just a few days ago—highlighting how it’s playing out in real time. Those articles are worth reading if you want more context.

Sure enough, I’m pleased to report that my thesis is unfolding exactly as anticipated—evidenced by a surge in gold futures trading volume on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), a renewed rise in Chinese domestic gold premiums over international spot prices, and gold now entering its parabolic, nearly vertical phase.

Now, the mainstream media is finally catching on. Bloomberg just published a piece today titled “Gold-Trading Frenzy Erupts in China as Tensions With US Escalate,” confirming that a full-blown Chinese gold boom is underway as investors flock to safety amid a brewing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Bloomberg article includes some fascinating commentary and charts that I want to share with you—starting with insights from Bloomberg’s Chinese sources, who explained the key reasons behind the surge in gold demand among Chinese investors:

“Investors continue to favor gold as a safe-haven asset and long-term portfolio diversifier, as domestic bonds and equities come under pressure,” Zijie Wu, a Shenzhen-based analyst at Jinrui Futures said. “I expect investment and hedging demand in China to remain resilient” as policy flip-flops in the US create more uncertainty, he added. “China may be encouraged to continue moving forward more actively to diversify its reserves away from the US dollar and treasuries given that it is at the epicenter of the trade war,” said Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. The desire to reduce exposure to the US may see China “buying more gold to bolster its reserve,” Menon said.

The first chart in the Bloomberg article highlights the surge in gold futures trading volume on the SHFE:

The Shanghai Futures Exchange saw trading volumes of the precious metal hit the highest level in a year last week. That was thanks to investors and industry players — refineries, traders and retailers — that have ramped up hedging activities as global markets gyrate in response to trade policy changes in the US and China.

The second chart in the article shows a sharp spike in China’s domestic gold premiums—a telltale sign of surging investor demand and booming sentiment among Chinese gold buyers: