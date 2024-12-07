After a six-month hiatus, China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), resumed gold purchases in November, increasing its reserves to 72.96 million fine troy ounces, up from 72.80 million in October—an increase of 5 metric tonnes. As the world’s largest official sector buyer of gold in 2023, the PBOC has been bolstering its reserves to diversify its portfolio and hedge against currency depreciation.

Prior to the pause in May, the central bank had maintained an 18-month gold-buying streak, which significantly contributed to gold’s bull market this year. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, remarked, “The resumption will send a signal that the PBOC has grown accustomed to these record high price levels and is prepared to build reserves regardless.”