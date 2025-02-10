A few days ago, I wrote an article titled “Why a Chinese Gold Mania May Be Starting.” In that piece, I outlined how China's futures traders were the driving force behind gold’s extraordinary $400 surge in March and April 2024. However, these traders have been relatively quiet since then. My theory is that as gold heats up again, they will return, triggering a parabolic rally to $3,000 and beyond. Since then, a major development has emerged: China is now allowing insurance companies to invest in gold for the first time. This policy shift could unlock billions of dollars in new investment, providing yet another catalyst for gold’s record-breaking rally.

The People's Insurance Company of China’s headquarters. Source: Wikipedia .

According to a Bloomberg article published today, ten major insurance firms—including PICC Property & Casualty Co. and China Life Insurance Co., two of China's largest—have been granted approval to invest up to 1% of their assets in gold bullion under a newly implemented program that took effect last Friday. This policy shift could inject as much as 200 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) into the gold market.

China’s decision to allow insurers to invest in gold may signal that authorities acknowledge the limited investment options in Asia’s largest economy. Amid a deepening property downturn and economic slowdown, this move underscores a shift toward alternative assets to enhance stability and diversification in the financial sector.

As Guotai Junan Securities stated in a published note, “Insurance companies lack options for mid- and long-term assets with stable yields.”

Notably, this policy adjustment marks gold as the first commodity that Chinese insurers have been explicitly permitted to invest in. Historically, China has restricted insurance funds from holding assets without “stable cash returns” while also capping their exposure to bonds and stocks. This latest move could open the door for broader institutional participation in the gold market, adding further momentum to its rally.