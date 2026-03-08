It’s been a while since I last wrote an update focused on the U.S. stock market, largely because stocks have been essentially flat for the past five months despite the momentous economic, monetary, and geopolitical developments taking place. Now, however, there are growing signs that the major stock indices are starting to break down, which is what I want to focus on today.

Starting with the bellwether U.S. stock index, the S&P 500, I first want to call attention to the fact that since September it has traded in a flat manner, failing to make any upward progress. During that time there have also been numerous high-volume sell-off days, which is a telltale sign of distribution by institutions (aka “smart money”).

In addition, the difficulty the index had breaking above the key 7,000 psychological level (in actuality the 7,000 to 7,040 resistance zone) from late December through late February, defying expectations of a Santa Claus rally, was also a sign of underlying weakness.

Then on Friday, the S&P 500 finally sliced below the key 6,800 support level that had been holding prices up for the past several months, an indication that something more ominous is now underway.

Assuming that breakdown persists, the next level to watch is the 6,520 to 6,560 support zone that formed at the October and November lows. If that level ultimately gives way, it would be a strong indication that a more extensive correction or even a bear market has begun.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1, Part 2), which explains how they work and how to identify them.

Next, let’s look at the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which until recently had been leading the broader U.S. stock market higher but has now become a major weak spot.

As with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 has traded in a flat manner since September, and there have been numerous volume spikes on down days, which is a sign of institutional distribution.