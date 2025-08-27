I’ve been spotting and writing a lot about volatility squeezes lately, which occur when volatility drops to extremely low levels and signal big upcoming moves. This dynamic is currently developing in assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries. Read the update on gold in particular to get more background on volatility squeezes.

These volatility squeezes are not coincidences, as they are actually all related. Much of the financial markets are in a gigantic volatility squeeze as they wait for a major catalyst. These potential catalysts include further clarity on the U.S. stagflation situation (inflation + economic stagnation), the likelihood of further rate cuts, and the next Fed chair that President Trump will appoint.

In today’s update, I want to focus on the volatility squeeze developing in copper and how it is setting up both copper and its closely correlated counterpart, silver, for a significant move.

Let’s first take a look at the weekly chart of London Metal Exchange (LME) copper futures, which I am now using as my preferred proxy for copper prices instead of U.S. COMEX copper futures because the latter have been heavily distorted by the Trump administration’s recent tariffs.

This chart shows a clear volatility squeeze as indicated by the Bollinger Band Width indicator beneath the chart, which is a valuable tool for tracking volatility in financial markets and assets. The last time volatility in copper dropped to such extremely low levels was in 2022 and 2023, and in both instances, it led to significant moves in copper prices. Based on the current setup, I believe another major move in copper is ahead as this volatility squeeze resolves.

While volatility squeeze setups indicate that a big move is likely ahead, they do not reveal the direction of that move. To determine the likely outcome, we need to incorporate other methods, including chart analysis.