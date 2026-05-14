A few weeks ago, I published an analysis titled “An Interesting Setup in Copper & Silver,” in which I showed that COMEX copper futures were capped beneath the $6 to $6.50 resistance zone, with pressure building and a breakout likely ahead that would be highly bullish for both copper and silver. As I expected, that breakout has now occurred, and it is giving silver a healthy boost. In today’s update, I’ll show how this thesis is playing out and what to expect next.

Let’s start with the daily chart of COMEX copper futures, with the $6 to $6.50 resistance zone highlighted in blue. Over the past week, copper has surged and decisively broken through this zone, which had capped its progress over the past year. This breakout is a highly bullish signal that points to further gains in the near term.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).

Further confirmation of COMEX copper futures’ breakout comes from the move in the world’s other major copper contract, London Metal Exchange Grade A Copper futures, which smashed through the $13,500 resistance level in Wednesday’s trading.