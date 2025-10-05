Anyone who has followed this newsletter over the past year knows that in addition to being consistently bullish on gold, silver, and mining stocks, I’ve also been very bullish on copper and have published numerous analyses on it. Most recently, on August 27th, I released a report explaining that copper was experiencing a volatility squeeze that virtually guaranteed a major move ahead. Sure enough, that move began just weeks later and is now helping to ignite the major bull market in copper that I’ve been anticipating and writing about all year. This is also excellent news for silver investors, as I’ll explain later in this report.

So let’s take a look at what’s happening in the chart of Grade A copper futures traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME). I prefer following that contract instead of the more popular High Grade Copper futures traded on the U.S. COMEX exchange, ever since the Trump administration’s bungled tariff announcements earlier this spring caused severe price distortions and made COMEX copper virtually useless for technical analysis, as I explained in a previous update. Like COMEX copper, LME copper futures are priced in U.S. dollars, but quoted per metric tonne rather than per pound.

As we can see, copper prices have surged in recent weeks for a variety of reasons. The primary immediate catalyst was a major disruption at the massive Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world’s second-largest source of copper, following a serious accident that Goldman Sachs called a “black swan event.” Other bullish factors include a weaker U.S. dollar, growing optimism about AI and electrification-related demand, expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, and a broad rally across the metals complex.

While there was no way to predict the exact catalyst behind copper’s big move, I was adamant in my August 27th report that a major move was coming. That confidence was based on a highly unusual volatility squeeze, one of the most extreme in years, and sure enough, the sharp breakout we’ve seen is a direct fulfillment of those expectations. And it is likely only the beginning. Let this serve as a reminder of the value of spotting and respecting volatility squeezes.

Although the recent Grasberg mine disruption and copper price surge are both notable and exciting for us copper bulls, I find the longer-term picture even more compelling. When I step back and look at the monthly chart, it shows that copper is on the verge of breaking out of the ascending triangle pattern I’ve been tracking and highlighting for some time. I believe that a monthly close above the $10,800 resistance level would signal that a powerful new copper bull market has officially begun.

For those who feel they missed out on gold’s bull market, which is still far from over, or who didn’t buy as much as they would have liked at lower prices, copper may be giving you a second chance to enter before another major bull run. I believe this next move could be similar in magnitude to gold’s rally over the past two years. I will discuss the bullish fundamentals of copper later in this report, but for now I want to first highlight the bullish technical setup.