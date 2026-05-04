Today I want to share something inspiring and exciting that flies in the face of the pessimism that permeates the precious metals world right now. While many retail investors as well as prominent commentators are, like lemmings, saying in unison that silver’s surge in late 2025 and early 2026 was merely a bubble that has now burst, I have been adamant that there is no bubble and that it didn’t burst, and that silver is just a couple of years into a long-term bull market that should last at least a full decade.

With that in mind, I now want to draw your attention to silver’s weekly chart below, which shows that the correction that began in late January has been forming a triangle pattern, and when such patterns develop in bull markets, they are typically continuation patterns that lead to sharp upward moves once the correction and consolidation phase is complete.

For this bullish scenario to be validated, a decisive breakout from the pattern must occur, accompanied by heavy volume for additional confirmation (read my tutorial to learn more). Assuming that happens, silver’s bull market should resume, making fools of the naysayers, smashing through the $121 peak from January, and advancing to fresh all-time highs.

As I’ve previously explained, silver’s correction over the past few months was necessary to flush out excessive bullish speculative sentiment and overbought conditions, and now that it is no longer overbought, it is in a much healthier position for the bull market to resume: