Friday was a day of volatile trading across the financial markets, with virtually no sector left untouched. The volatility was triggered by a renewed selloff in tech stocks after AI-related darling Broadcom plunged 11.43% following its earnings report, which revealed investor concerns about the profitability of its AI business. This added to the anxiety from Thursday, when another AI favorite, Oracle, sank 10.35% after its earnings report reignited worries about its heavy spending on data centers.

Both events revived concerns about an AI bubble, leading investors to sell off related stocks in a broader move toward risk aversion. Even precious metals and miners were caught up in the volatility. I am publishing this brief update to show where they currently stand and to emphasize that they remain in a solid position, with their recent breakouts still fully intact.

The intraday chart below shows the performance of different assets on Friday and highlights how closely correlated they were during the selloff. I want to point out that while silver declined by the largest percentage among the assets shown, this is not surprising given how strong its recent rally has been. Silver surged roughly 35% over the past few weeks to reach a new all-time high of $65, and it is normal to see some profit-taking ahead of a weekend.

The chart below shows Broadcom, the main trigger of today’s market selloff. The company, which has a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion, sank 11.43%, which spooked investors.

Now I want to show you where precious metals and miners stand, starting with gold in the form of COMEX gold futures. Gold was one of the few assets to eke out gains today, rising a modest 0.5%, which still signals resilience. Before the broad market selloff, it had rallied nearly to the key $4,400 resistance level I’ve been highlighting in recent weeks, and then pulled back from that level.