In today’s update, I want to show some encouraging signs I am seeing that indicate a high likelihood of a rebound in precious metals and miners after their recent Iran-war-related pullback. These encouraging signs are a result of investors becoming excessively pessimistic on the precious metals complex in the short term while losing sight of the long-term bull market that remains very much alive and well, even if it may not feel that way at the moment.

To understand today’s update and the positive signs I’m seeing, I recommend first reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

Now that you have that background, let’s start by looking at the current setup in gold. Gold is in a strong uptrend, as shown by the upward-sloping 200-day moving average. This means the bias is to the upside, and pullbacks are more likely to fail and lead to further bullish action (i.e., rebounds).



Next, a look at the Williams %R indicator at the bottom of the chart shows that gold is now in oversold territory after the pullback of the past couple of weeks triggered by the Iran conflict, and assuming you’ve read the two tutorials above, you’ll know that an asset being oversold in an uptrend is a classic signal that a rebound is likely near.

I used that same method to successfully call the bottom in precious metals in early November and early February after pullbacks, and now I’m seeing the same type of setup, so this is worth paying attention to and keeping in mind.

In addition, I recently showed that gold appears to be forming its fourth triangle pattern of the past couple of years, and assuming it breaks out to the upside on heavy volume, there is a strong likelihood that it will surge to $6,000 to $7,000 or even higher fairly quickly.

My advice is not to be overly precise or pedantic about the lines forming the triangle, as the pattern is still developing. The most critical thing to watch for is a convincing breakout from the triangle and then above the $5,600 peak seen in late January. Assuming that occurs, gold should then embark on the next leg of its bull market.

Moving on to silver, it also remains in a confirmed uptrend, as shown by the upward slope of the 200-day moving average, and it is now oversold according to the Williams %R indicator below the chart, which signals that a rebound is likely near.