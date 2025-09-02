Today is a very exciting day because gold and silver have both officially broken out, giving the green light for powerful rallies into year-end. This is the scenario I’ve been long anticipating as summer wrapped up and Wall Street returned from vacation mode. In my last update on Sunday, I explained that gold and silver were beginning to break out, but I was waiting for additional confirmation such as strong COMEX futures volume and breakouts across all major currencies.

That had not happened yet because Friday was right before the three-day Labor Day weekend, when trading volume was subdued, so I wanted to be cautious and wait for follow-through this week. And today, that follow-through arrived in a big way. In this update, I will show you where gold, silver, and the miners stand now, along with my outlook going forward.

Today, gold surged 1.64% to reach another all-time high of $3,533.55, while silver jumped just under 3% to hit a 14-year high of $40.88. While many are pointing to the pullback in U.S. stocks and long-dated Treasuries as the main catalyst for today’s precious metals rally, I believe the move is primarily technical in nature. As I explained a month ago, this breakout was already long in the cards. In my view, gold and silver had been coiling like compressed springs, and now that pressure is being released, they are finally taking off.

Now let’s take a look at the charts, starting with COMEX gold futures. COMEX gold has officially broken out of its Summer 2025 triangle pattern, as well as above the key $3,500 resistance level I had been watching for additional confirmation. Breakouts above horizontal resistance levels tend to carry more weight than those above diagonal ones, which is why this development is especially significant.

I was also looking for a surge in volume to validate the breakout, and sure enough, we saw that in droves today—a very encouraging sign that the so-called “smart money” is behind this move. With gold’s triangle pattern now decisively broken, there is a high probability that it will rally toward a target of at least $4,400, as I explained in this must-read piece.

Next, let’s take a look at the spot price of gold in U.S. dollars. Like COMEX gold futures, the spot price has now broken out of its Summer 2025 triangle pattern and above the key $3,500 resistance level, which was the high from April. This is a very encouraging sign.