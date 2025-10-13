Today is a very important day because both gold and silver have finally smashed through two critical levels, $4,000 and $50. These are levels that many people, including myself, have been closely watching, and this breakout confirms that the powerful rally which began in late August is continuing without interruption.

This is particularly significant because there was a strong chance they would pause at those levels, as I wrote a few days ago. But aside from a brief pullback on Thursday, they showed no real hesitation. I am very encouraged by this development, and I will now show you what I am seeing and what I expect next.

Let’s start with COMEX gold futures. For the past several trading sessions, gold futures moved above and below the key $4,000 resistance level without a decisive breakout until today. When it dropped back below that level on Thursday, I noted that gold may have been rejecting this important psychological level and might enter a brief pullback or consolidation to work off its overbought condition.

Surprisingly, however, gold showed enough strength to break through $4,000 decisively today, and it did so on strong volume, which provides additional confirmation. This is a strong sign of momentum and indicates that the rally is likely to continue even higher in the near term.

I also want to show the chart of spot gold prices for additional confirmation. Recently, spot and futures prices have diverged more than usual, which made it harder to determine whether a true breakout above the critical $4,000 technical and psychological level had actually occurred. That confirmation didn’t come until today, when both spot and futures prices closed decisively above that level. In my view, this officially confirms the breakout and reinforces that gold’s rally is still very much intact.

Now that gold has closed above the $4,000 level, it brings back into focus the $4,400 price target I projected all the way back on August 4, before gold had even begun its current rally. I recommend revisiting that piece to understand the methodology I used to arrive at that estimate.

While this breakout indicates that gold’s rally likely has several hundred more dollars of upside in the near future, it is currently quite overbought, as I pointed out a few days ago. A healthy pullback may be needed soon. The good news is that $4,000 should be the new floor.

Assuming gold pushes up to the $4,400 vicinity, I could see it pulling back to retest the $4,000 support and then using that level as a base to continue climbing. From there, a move toward $5,000 in 2026 is quite plausible, which aligns with Goldman Sachs’ recent projection.

Next, let’s check in on gold priced in the World Currency Unit (WCU), a composite currency based on the GDP-weighted average of the world’s 20 largest economies. In many ways, it provides one of the most balanced and accurate reflections of gold’s true global performance, as it removes the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations. That is why I pay close attention to it.