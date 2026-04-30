In today’s update, I’d like to highlight an interesting observation shared on X by Bob Coleman, Founder and President of Idaho Armored Vaults, and add my own perspective. In short, he noted that both gold and silver volatility indexes, which I will explain in more detail shortly, have declined significantly from their peaks earlier this year, a development that typically signals that corrections or pullbacks in the metals have run their course and are setting the stage for a rebound.

The gold and silver volatility indexes referred to here are the CBOE Gold ETF Volatility Index and the CBOE Silver ETF Volatility Index, which measure the market’s expectation of 30-day volatility in gold and silver prices, respectively, based on options pricing for the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), similar to how the VIX measures expected volatility for stocks.

When these volatility indexes reach extremely high levels, they signal emotional extremes where moves are becoming stretched and a reversal is likely. That is what occurred in late January, when I pointed out that precious metals were trading like meme stocks and urged caution for those trading, as opposed to long-term holding, especially when using leverage.

When the volatility indexes cool off and pull back, however, that typically reflects a period of consolidation and often precedes a significant breakout once the consolidation has run its course. In a bull market, declining volatility during a pullback often indicates that the correction is stabilizing, and that is exactly what is happening right now, as I will show in the next two charts.

The first chart shows the price of gold alongside the Gold Volatility Index and its 200-day moving average. Note how spikes in the index, such as in the spring of 2025, the fall of 2025, and January 2026, led to pullbacks or periods of consolidation as extreme bullish sentiment cooled, which is a healthy and normal pattern. That is how all markets function, and there is no escaping it, as I showed here.

Next, take a look at the lows in the Gold Volatility Index, as marked by the red arrows, and see how they align with lows in the price of gold. This behavior is especially pronounced during a strong uptrend in volatility, as indicated by the steep upward slope of the index’s 200-day moving average, which is the case right now.

Under these conditions, when the index pulls back to the 200-day moving average, it is a strong signal that the lows are likely in for both volatility and the price of gold, and that is what has occurred over the past few trading days.

Next, let’s take a look at the price of silver alongside the Silver Volatility Index and its 200-day moving average, where the same principles apply as in the prior chart of gold. Spikes in volatility, such as in the fall of 2025 and early 2026, typically lead to cool-off periods, while lows in volatility, particularly pullbacks to the 200-day moving average, often precede rallies in both volatility and the price of silver, which is the current setup.