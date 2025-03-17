Today marks a historic milestone as the spot price of gold has officially closed above $3,000 an ounce for the first time! While gold futures—typically priced higher than spot gold—briefly tested this level last week, they failed to hold above it. However, today’s close confirms a true breakout, solidifying this critical psychological threshold. I’ve anticipated this gold bull market for the past year—calling it just hours before it began last March, reaffirming my bullish stance in September, and reiterating it again in December. In this update, I’ll share my outlook on where gold and gold mining stocks are headed next.

The primary driver behind gold’s recent surge is mounting economic uncertainty and the increasing risk of a recession—something I’ve been warning about for months. Today’s developments further validate these concerns, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledging the possibility of a recession, a weaker-than-expected retail sales report, and a sharp decline in New York State factory activity.

Now, let’s dive into the technicals, starting with COMEX gold futures, which I find more useful for analysis than the spot price since $100 increments in COMEX gold often serve as key support and resistance levels. As shown in the chart below, gold futures repeatedly tested the $2,900 support level before rebounding, signaling strength. Now, with COMEX gold futures officially breaking above the critical $3,000 mark, we’ve entered blue sky territory—meaning no clear resistance levels overhead, suggesting a smoother path forward. That said, I’d keep an eye on $3,100 as the next potential target and hurdle.

I also closely monitor gold’s price in euros, as it strips out the impact of dollar fluctuations, offering a clearer view of its intrinsic strength. Recently, gold broke out of its €2,400–€2,600 trading range—a bullish signal. While there was a slight pullback, driven more by a sharp euro rally than any weakness in gold itself, the breakout remains intact, and the overall trend is firmly upward. I expect gold priced in euros to reach new all-time highs in the coming weeks.

I also closely track gold priced in euros, British pounds, and Swiss francs, as this currency mix provides a clear view of gold’s true momentum. Recently, gold broke above the key 7,200 resistance level—a bullish signal. Despite a slight pullback, the uptrend remains firmly intact and is on course to reach new all-time highs soon.