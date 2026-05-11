In my updates over the past week, I’ve been showing how silver was on the verge of a major breakout following its sharp correction since late January, and that scenario is now playing out, with silver up 7.39% in Monday trading and COMEX futures closing at $86.80. In today’s update, I want to turn to gold, which appears poised to follow in silver’s footsteps and move higher, though several key hurdles still need to be cleared, which I’ll outline in this analysis.

I want to start by showing the chart of silver and its clean breakout from the triangle pattern that formed over the past few months:

Interestingly, gold’s chart shows a setup similar to silver’s, though instead of a triangle, a channel pattern formed during the correction of the past several months. In Monday’s trading, gold began breaking out of this channel, which is an encouraging sign, though I would like to see a stronger follow-through for full confirmation, which is likely to play out over the next few trading sessions.

Once gold has fully broken out of its channel, I’m watching two additional major hurdles: the $4,800 to $5,000 resistance zone and $5,400 to $5,600. Breakouts above horizontal resistance levels and zones tend to be more reliable than those above diagonal trendlines like the top of the channel, so I would like to see these zones cleared for added confirmation.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial on the topic (Part 1 and Part 2).

I would like to see gold close decisively above each resistance zone, and with each successive breakout, the odds of the next powerful leg higher will increase significantly. The final breakout above the $5,400 to $5,600, which formed at the late-January peak, is the most important, as it would signal that gold has once again entered blue-sky territory and that the correction of the past few months is fully behind it.