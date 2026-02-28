I was planning to write my weekly precious metals and miners update when news broke that the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran after weeks of speculation, aiming to cause a regime change. Given the scale of this development and its likely significant impact on precious metals prices, there is little point in analyzing last week’s pre-strike price action. Instead, I will focus on how precious metals are likely to respond when financial markets reopen.

As a refresher, precious metals, like most financial markets including stocks, bonds, and commodities, do not trade over the weekend. That means major developments such as this attack on Iran will not trigger a market reaction until trading resumes on Sunday evening in the United States, which is Monday morning in Asia. Major events often lead to sharp price moves known as gaps when markets reopen, and that is practically a guarantee this time as well.

The one financial market that remains open over the weekend, however, is crypto. Within that market, physically backed gold tokens such as Tether Gold (XAUT) and Pax Gold (PAXG) trade 24 hours a day, including weekends. As a result, they can help indicate how the price of gold is likely to open once the weekend ends. We will now look at both tokens to see how they reacted to the strikes on Iran.

Starting with the most popular gold-backed token, Tether Gold, it has surged $82.42 per ounce, or 1.57%, so far today, implying a current gold price of $5,341.58:

A look at Tether Gold’s 5 minute intraday chart shows that it spiked as much as $180 per ounce starting just after 1 am Eastern U.S. time, when news of the attack on Iran began to break. Since then, it has given up about $110 of those gains, leaving it still up by a respectable amount.