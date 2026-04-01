Throughout the Iran war-related correction over the past month, I’ve maintained that the entire precious metals complex, that is all four precious metals and mining stocks, remains in a powerful long-term bull market with many more healthy years left, and that this recent volatility does nothing to shake that thesis.

While many fairweather friend speculators have been quick to throw in the towel at the first sign of turbulence, I was pleased to see recent notes from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo confirming what I have been saying, and I will share those with you in today’s update.

To begin, I want to show you the chart of gold, which is now rebounded from deeply oversold levels, as I’ve been expecting: