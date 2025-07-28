With precious metals relatively quiet at the moment—though still in a strong technical position—I wanted to shift focus and share an update on the cryptocurrency market. While I don’t consider crypto a solid long-term investment (for reasons I outlined in this detailed report), far preferring precious metals, I’ve had a strong track record of analyzing it from a technical perspective. That includes successful bullish calls in early 2016, 2019, 2020 ahead of the 7x bull run, the rally since October, and the recent breakout to all-time highs above $120,000. With that in mind, here’s a look at where the crypto market stands right now.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have mounted a strong rebound following their February-to-April pullback, which was driven by a broad decline in speculative sentiment and a sharp selloff in equities. Over the past month, however, the stock market has roared back to all-time highs, with speculative appetite reigniting—driven largely by retail traders piling back into hot tech names and meme stocks—something I view as clear evidence of a growing stock market bubble that won’t end well. Given crypto’s strong correlation with the broader market—particularly the Nasdaq 100—it’s no surprise to see digital assets surging in tandem. I’ll break down that relationship in more detail shortly.

Also fueling the crypto hype is the Trump administration’s continued push to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the world”—most notably with the signing of the landmark Genius Act into law on July 18th. The legislation introduces new rules for a key segment of the market: stablecoins. Also eagerly anticipated are further crypto-related measures, including the CLARITY Act, which would shift regulatory authority over the crypto sector to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—an agency widely seen as more lenient toward the industry.

Now let’s take a look at the charts, starting with Bitcoin. On July 10th, it broke out above the key $100,000 to $112,000 resistance zone, hitting fresh all-time highs—a scenario I laid out in my June 16th Bitcoin update. Technically, Bitcoin remains in a strong position, with a bull flag pattern having formed over the past few weeks. If that pattern breaks to the upside, it indicates a potential surge to around $150,000 in the next leg higher, based on the size of the prior move. Interestingly, Bitcoin’s setup right now closely mirrors the technical structure we’re seeing in silver.

Bitcoin’s weekly chart offers a clearer perspective on the $100,000 to $112,000 resistance zone—and the significance of the recent breakout above it: