Gold has been on an impressive run lately, making life easy for us gold investors—a great problem to have! Now, it’s all about monitoring its progress, watching key levels, and being aware of the fundamentals pointing to even higher prices. As gold climbs, expect more naysayers—likely those who missed the rally—claiming it has risen too far, too fast, and is due for a drop. But that’s just part of a classic bull market, which always climbs a ‘wall of worry.’ In this piece, I’ll break down the crucial insights that gold and gold mining stock investors need to watch right now.

Starting with the basics, as I’ve mentioned before, I closely watch $100 increments in COMEX gold futures because they often act as key support and resistance levels. For example, $2,800 marked the peak in late October, and once gold broke above it about a month ago, it signaled a strong bullish breakout.

Tracking these key levels isn’t voodoo or pseudoscience—it has a solid logical basis. These price points hold significant psychological value, with investors closely watching them and placing stop and limit orders around them more than at other random levels. Additionally, they often align with strike prices in the options market that see the highest activity. The combination of these factors is why these $100 increments frequently serve as important floors and ceilings in gold.

If you’d like to track COMEX gold futures yourself, I highly recommend TradingView with real time data, which I consider one of the best options available. However, if you’re looking for a free alternative, you can also check Finviz.com for price updates.

As you can see from the chart below, gold has broken above both $2,800 and $2,900—an encouraging sign. Last week, gold tested the $2,900 support multiple times, including during Friday’s sharp pullback, and each time, it rebounded quickly. This kind of resilience is a strong indicator of gold’s underlying strength.

Right now, I want to see $2,900 hold as support, with the next key hurdle being gold’s push toward—and eventual breakthrough of—$3,000, a level of major psychological significance and strong resistance. There’s a high probability this will happen because round numbers like $3,000 tend to act as price magnets, drawing asset prices toward them.

If gold can close convincingly above $3,000, we enter serious 'blue sky' territory, where there’s no significant resistance overhead. That’s when I believe we’ll see a parabolic surge—one far more aggressive than anything we’ve witnessed so far. I’m talking about massive $100 up days as momentum accelerates.

An interesting and encouraging development in gold over the past week is the formation of a potential bull flag pattern—a continuation pattern that signals further gains upon a confirmed breakout. However, for this to be valid, gold must break out to the upside with strong volume. I take a reactive rather than predictive approach in these scenarios, waiting for confirmation before making conclusions. If this pattern successfully plays out, it would provide the momentum gold needs to slice through $3,000. I’ll be watching this closely.