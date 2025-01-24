President Donald Trump has a longstanding history of pressuring the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, a push that dates back to his first term in office—where he even advocated for negative interest rates. On Thursday, he reignited this campaign, declaring, “I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately…” Trump’s rationale is straightforward: low interest rates stimulate economic growth and boost both the stock and housing markets. However, history reveals that economic booms fueled by excessively low interest rates are typically dangerous bubbles that eventually burst, rather than sustainable and organic periods of growth. Additionally, persistently low rates exacerbate inflation. Let’s delve into some charts and data to explore why Trump’s call for rate cuts is fundamentally flawed.

A closer look at the Federal Reserve's key interest rate, the Fed Funds Rate, reveals that it currently stands at 4.48%, which is still relatively low when compared to its historical levels over the past five decades. For context, rates once exceeded 19%. The Fed began its most recent rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation, which had surged to nearly 10%—its highest level since the early 1980s. Given such high inflation, interest rates have arguably been too low and should have been raised even further to address the issue effectively. Nevertheless, this is the benchmark interest rate that Trump envisions dropping closer to 0%, or even into negative territory.

If Trump succeeds in pushing for lower interest rates, one likely outcome would be surging inflation—a paradox given that a significant portion of his 2024 presidential campaign centered on reducing inflation, a key rallying point for the “Let’s Go Brandon” movement, which emerged in response to soaring gasoline prices during the post-pandemic economic reopening. The reality is that inflation remains persistent and entrenched, even without a significant reduction in interest rates. At its latest reading of 2.4%, it still exceeds the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index.