Here's What's Going on With Gold & Silver
Gold and silver are experiencing a routine pullback as markets digest the Trump election victory. This is the time to keep the faith and not panic.
Gold and silver fell again as markets continue to digest the big news of the Trump election victory. I just wanted to write this quick update to show where precious metals stand and to encourage everyone to keep the faith during this routine pullback.
Gold fell 2.42% today in continuation of last week’s price action. Gold is experiencing a normal pullback after its whopping 50% rise this year. I'm not worried one bit. I'm now watching $2,600 in COMEX futures and the uptrend line as key support levels. Ideally, I’d like to see a bounce from here.