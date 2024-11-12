Gold and silver fell again as markets continue to digest the big news of the Trump election victory. I just wanted to write this quick update to show where precious metals stand and to encourage everyone to keep the faith during this routine pullback.

Gold fell 2.42% today in continuation of last week’s price action. Gold is experiencing a normal pullback after its whopping 50% rise this year. I'm not worried one bit. I'm now watching $2,600 in COMEX futures and the uptrend line as key support levels. Ideally, I’d like to see a bounce from here.