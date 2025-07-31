It’s been a volatile and tumultuous week, marked by the Fed meeting, a slew of key economic data—including the U.S. GDP report—and a flood of corporate earnings reports. On top of that, tariff-related developments and speculation have added to market uncertainty. Low-volume summer trading conditions have further amplified the volatility. Amid this backdrop, gold has held up well, while silver has experienced a modest pullback. However, both remain in strong technical positions, and my outlook on them is unchanged. In this update, I’ll share what I’m currently seeing in gold and silver, along with updates on copper and the U.S. dollar.

Let’s begin with gold, specifically COMEX gold futures, which I prefer to track due to its tendency to respect key $100 price increments—often forming significant support and resistance levels such as $3,200, $3,300, $3,400, and so on. As I’ve highlighted in recent updates, gold has been in a consolidation phase or trading range since April.

This is a healthy development, allowing the metal to digest earlier gains and work off its overbought condition. Such sideways movement is especially common during the “dog days” of summer, when news flow generally slows (this week being an exception) and trading volumes tend to drop as much of the financial world heads into vacation mode. And notably, that’s exactly what happened last summer as well—before gold launched into another powerful leg of its bull market in the fall.

At the moment, I’m watching and waiting for gold to make its next move, with a bias toward an upside breakout above the $3,500 resistance level—at which point I believe the rally will quickly resume. That said, it’s worth noting that gold may continue consolidating through August, as we’re still in the typically slow summer season.

It’s also worth noting that this trading range appears in gold priced in other currencies as well, which adds confirmation—plus, it removes the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations. For instance, gold priced in euros shows a similar pattern: