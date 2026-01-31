Here's What’s Happening with Precious Metals
Friday’s sharp selloff was an emotionally and technically driven move. Nothing has changed fundamentally, and the secular bull market remains fully intact.
If your head is spinning after the wild action in precious metals over the past week, you’re not alone. After surging early in the week, it ended with a bang as silver sank 26% and gold dropped 9%, pulling mining stocks down with them. In this update, I’ll show you what happened in the precious metals market, where things stand now, and what I see happening next. This includes why, despite Friday’s turmoil, the secular bull market in precious metals remains firmly intact.