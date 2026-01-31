If your head is spinning after the wild action in precious metals over the past week, you’re not alone. After surging early in the week, it ended with a bang as silver sank 26% and gold dropped 9%, pulling mining stocks down with them. In this update, I’ll show you what happened in the precious metals market, where things stand now, and what I see happening next. This includes why, despite Friday’s turmoil, the secular bull market in precious metals remains firmly intact.