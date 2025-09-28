It’s been a while since my last gold and silver update, and that’s mainly because things have been unfolding so smoothly. There hasn’t been much to say beyond the fact that both metals are on a strong upward path, consistently breaking to new highs. In a situation like this, the best course of action is to let your winners run and allow the bull market to play out.

Since precious metals and their miners are in strong, confirmed uptrends, now is the time to apply what I emphasized in a previous update: align yourself with the trend and tune out the noise. There is still plenty of negativity from the usual peanut gallery, the same voices who failed to see this bull market coming and have remained bearish the entire way up.

So let’s take a look at where precious metals stand, starting with gold in the form of COMEX futures. Gold has been on a tear ever since it broke out of its summer triangle consolidation pattern, and it has continued setting fresh all-time highs almost daily over the past month. I anticipated this exact scenario in my August 4th report, where I projected that gold was likely to aim for a minimum target of $4,400 based on the measured move principle. I still hold that view today. To learn more, you can also watch my video presentation on the topic.

Gold priced in euros, which I closely monitor because it strips out the effects of U.S. dollar fluctuations, remains in a strong uptrend after breaking out of its summer trading range between €2,700 and €3,000. That consolidation phase lasted a long time, and the fact that we’re only one month into the breakout indicates that this move is still in its early stages.