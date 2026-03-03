After an explosive weekend in which the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran, I’m sure you’re wondering what it means for precious metals and how they responded. That’s what I’ll cover in today’s update. I had planned to publish this on Saturday, but following the attack, I instead wrote a piece on how crypto gold tokens were reacting while the spot and futures markets were closed.

As usual, we’ll start with gold, which leads the broader precious metals complex. Supported by safe-haven demand, COMEX gold futures rose $39.50 an ounce, or 0.75%, to close at $5,335.90 — a one-month high. The modest but solid gain was in line with the broader financial market reaction, which was surprisingly restrained given the weekend’s events.

Gold has staged an impressive rebound over the past month following the sharp correction in late January, unfolding exactly as I expected and clearly communicated to subscribers. In a similar setup, I also alerted subscribers that precious metals had bottomed in early November.

In both situations, many investors feared the bull market in precious metals was over and that a major decline was imminent. Despite those concerns, I consistently emphasized that this bull market is still in its early stages, and I continue to believe it has many more years left to run (learn more).

Gold is currently in a confirmed uptrend, as reflected by its upward-sloping 200-day moving average. That uptrend creates a clear positive bias to the upside, with pullbacks and corrections tending to be short lived.

To learn more about this type of analysis, I recommend reviewing my two tutorials. The first explains how to identify and trade with the trend, and the second covers when to buy dips and sell rips.

After gold’s rebound over the past month, it is now up against its next hurdle, which is the $5,400 to $5,600 resistance zone that formed at the peak in late January. An eventual decisive close above that zone will open the door to gold hitting $6,000 and beyond fairly quickly, though I would not be surprised or discouraged to see gold consolidate or pause just under this resistance zone for a brief period before finally breaking through.

To learn more about support and resistance zones, I recommend reading my two-part tutorial (Part 1, Part 2), which explains how they work and how to identify them.

Silver continues to rebound after its late January selloff, as I expected and alerted subscribers.

Though silver fell 5% today, it is not terribly surprising after the tumultuous events of this weekend. Plus, as I said in my weekend update, gold is better known as a safe haven, while silver has much greater industrial demand, which makes it more sensitive to shocks in the economy and financial markets.

That said, silver is still in a confirmed uptrend according to its upward-sloping 200-day moving average, so the bias is clearly upward, and I expect silver to continue its recovery process until it reaches and then surpasses its late January highs (the $116 to $122 resistance zone).